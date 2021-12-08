Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,401 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,768 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,426 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,134,000 after purchasing an additional 123,064 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,534 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.77.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

