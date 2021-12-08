Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.37% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,777,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $59.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.09.

