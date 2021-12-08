Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 111,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.09. The company has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

