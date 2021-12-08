Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 11,553 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 202,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $36.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

