Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 14,553 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.53.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.