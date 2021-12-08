Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 16,229 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

