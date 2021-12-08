Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,328 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $994,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,500,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

