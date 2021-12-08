Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 9,768 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $357,791,000 after buying an additional 128,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after buying an additional 2,326,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $185,643,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NYSE:NEP opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

