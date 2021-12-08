Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.