Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $112,000.

IXC stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

