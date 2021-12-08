Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 837.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 118,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,650,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,344,000 after acquiring an additional 77,893 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 436,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $35.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

