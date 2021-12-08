Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.