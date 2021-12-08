Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,970 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Main Street Capital worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 217,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

