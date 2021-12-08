Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after buying an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,118,292,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at $330.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.20 and its 200 day moving average is $306.90. The company has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.