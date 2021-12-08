Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises approximately 3.9% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

AVY stock opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $147.40 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

