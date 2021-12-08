Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CDMO opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.
In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $403,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CDMO shares. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.