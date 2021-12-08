Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $403,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 57,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 148.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDMO shares. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.