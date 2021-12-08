Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down to $28.50

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.50, but opened at $27.59. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 9,935 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $403,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 348.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 92.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 16.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 105,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.