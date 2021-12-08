Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Trading Down 0.9%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.08. 65,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 140,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$110.42 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

