Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,613 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.37% of Avnet worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

