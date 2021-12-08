Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,613 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.37% of Avnet worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 67.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

