Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director John S. Stafford III Acquires 50,000 Shares

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director John S. Stafford III bought 50,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWRE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 74,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,116. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. Aware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.16.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWRE. TheStreet cut Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Aware in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 40.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 404,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 29,444.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

