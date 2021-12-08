Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director John S. Stafford III Buys 20,016 Shares

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director John S. Stafford III bought 20,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,846.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AWRE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 74,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.16. Aware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.52.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

AWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aware by 40.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 404,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aware by 29,444.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aware by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.