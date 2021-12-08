AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.95 ($30.28).

Several research firms have weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.02) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.15) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of AXA stock opened at €25.47 ($28.61) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €24.65 and its 200 day moving average is €23.41. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($31.11).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

