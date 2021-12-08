Axe Market Capitalization Tops $117,403.56 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $117,403.56 and approximately $52,511.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.63 or 0.00433697 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

