B. Riley Boosts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $125.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.87% from the stock’s current price.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.49. 1,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,952,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 292,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $89,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

