B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $81.97 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

Specifically, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,722 shares of company stock worth $2,963,403. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 28.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 177,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 122.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 27.0% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.