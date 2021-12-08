Baader Bank Lowers Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) to Reduce

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Baader Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

MTTRY stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.