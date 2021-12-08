BabySwap Reaches Market Cap of $374.47 Million (BABY)

BabySwap (CURRENCY:BABY) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $374.47 million and approximately $73.63 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BabySwap has traded up 130.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BabySwap coin can now be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00006142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00058348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.76 or 0.08635325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.06 or 0.99659868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

BabySwap Coin Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,603,520 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

