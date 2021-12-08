Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.19

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.19 and last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.