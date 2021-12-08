Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,173 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 231,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 405,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,706,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $114.08. 65,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,863. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.