Baldrige Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $129.01. 27,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,771. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.