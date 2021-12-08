Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after buying an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,196,000 after buying an additional 261,101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after buying an additional 257,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $80.97. 47,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,408. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

