Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,540,000 after buying an additional 89,523 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,863. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.