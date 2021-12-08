Baldrige Asset Management LLC Invests $6.58 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 254,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,840. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.21.

