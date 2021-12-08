Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 5,238 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $71,936,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,788,000 after purchasing an additional 98,165 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,600,144. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

