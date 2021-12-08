Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 5,238 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 95.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 171,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,600,144. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.