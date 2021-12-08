Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 886 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.9% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,038. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.60 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average of $228.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

