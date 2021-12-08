Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,669 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 66,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $171.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

