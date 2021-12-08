Banano (BAN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.58 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $172,861.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058476 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,728,065 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

