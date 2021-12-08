Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.30 by Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.89) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.70 ($4.16) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.78 ($4.24).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

