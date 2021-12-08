Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.
Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 85,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,233 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander by 37.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
