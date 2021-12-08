Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,646 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 85,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,233 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander by 37.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

