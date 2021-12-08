Band Protocol Price Hits $6.13 (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $215.84 million and approximately $46.73 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.13 or 0.00012071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00044631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00220666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

