Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Bandwidth worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 17.8% in the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 247,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

