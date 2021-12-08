Bango (LON:BGO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Bango plc (LON:BGO) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.42). 131,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 152,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.45) target price on shares of Bango in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 189.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 205.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of £138.69 million and a P/E ratio of 182.50.

In related news, insider Paul Larbey sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £12,199.10 ($16,177.03).

Bango Company Profile (LON:BGO)

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

