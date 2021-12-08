Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,814 shares of company stock valued at $381,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKTR. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

