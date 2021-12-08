Bank of America Corp DE Buys 3,034 Shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.93% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 2,196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Chindia ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

