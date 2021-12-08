Bank of America Corp DE Buys 7,423 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,194,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 142,623 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNL. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

BNL opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 178.95%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

