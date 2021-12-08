Bank of America Corp DE Buys New Shares in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 227,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.66% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $243,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $485,000.

ANZU stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

