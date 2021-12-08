Bank of America Corp DE Buys New Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.27% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIII. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $20,689,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $14,221,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $11,706,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $9,755,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $9,643,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Shares of HIII opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.