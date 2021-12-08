Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $241,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP opened at $137.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.69.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

